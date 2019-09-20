New South Capital Management Has Increased Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding by $597,456; Incline Global Management Increases Holding in Arista Networks (ANET)

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 556,196 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.43 million, up from 552,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.69. About 240,149 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 41,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 102,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.64 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $243.12. About 138,997 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Real Reason Stanley Black & Decker Stock Slumped 20.4% in October – The Motley Fool” on November 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker: Attractively Valued Following Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Stanley Black & Decker Stock Is Having a Wild Year – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Savings Bank Na holds 2,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading holds 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 18,513 shares. Synovus Finance has 2,006 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Citizens Savings Bank And Trust holds 3,291 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.02% or 41,282 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 14,281 shares stake. Assetmark owns 408 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 16 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.14% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 6,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 49,250 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 33,000 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi accumulated 1.62M shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 46,892 shares to 616,598 shares, valued at $22.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWR) by 25,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,510 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $485.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,108 shares to 119,198 shares, valued at $20.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 154,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,976 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).