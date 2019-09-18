New South Capital Management Has Decreased Viasat (VSAT) Holding; PETROCHINA COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SHAR (PCCYF) SI Increased By 0.9%

PETROCHINA COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) had an increase of 0.9% in short interest. PCCYF’s SI was 6.27M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.9% from 6.21M shares previously. It closed at $0.513 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Viasat Inc (VSAT) stake by 6.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc analyzed 103,530 shares as Viasat Inc (VSAT)'s stock declined 9.39%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 1.57 million shares with $126.82M value, down from 1.67 million last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities. The company has market cap of $158.44 billion. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline divisions. It has a 11.66 P/E ratio. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas and crude oil.

New South Capital Management Inc increased Ishares (IWM) stake by 89,900 shares to 92,700 valued at $14.42M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares (IWN) stake by 37,610 shares and now owns 47,345 shares. Ishares (IWV) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat has $8800 highest and $71 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 0.82% above currents $78.85 stock price. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VSAT in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Raymond James upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $8800 target in Friday, August 9 report.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

