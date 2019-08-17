New South Capital Management Has Cut Xylem (XYL) Holding as Shares Declined; As Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Share Value Rose, Highline Capital Management Has Boosted Position

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 26,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 803,855 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.54 million, down from 829,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 494,391 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 786,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.99M, up from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 1.15M shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – PARTNERSHIP WITH ANZ BANK REMAINS ON TRACK FOR DELIVERY IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – PROPORTION OF HIGH VALUE CLIENTS HAS INCREASED IN FY , DRIVING A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN REVENUE PER CLIENT COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Alphamab’s Novel Her-2 Bispecific Antibody KN026 Gains IND Approval in China; CMC Validation of Its Proprietary Bispecific Platform; 27/03/2018 – CMC SAYS IT CANNOT CURRENTLY QUANTIFY IMPACT OF MARGIN CHANGES; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – NET OPERATING INCOME FOR SECOND HALF WILL BE MODERATELY ABOVE FIRST HALF AND SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – 2018 CMC Annual Conference Takes On Corporate Diversity & Cultural Models Of Success; 09/04/2018 – Intezyne Promotes Bradford Sullivan, PhD to Director, CMC; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q EPS CONT OPS 8C; 26/04/2018 – Nestlé, Sprint And Target Kick Off Each Day At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EVOLUS RECEIVES FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER WITH COMMENTS ISOLATED TO CMC ITEMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bank & Trust has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Davis R M Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Covington Capital Mngmt invested in 9,150 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 4.21 million shares. Van Eck Associate has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.25% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo accumulated 4,570 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). The France-based Axa has invested 0.1% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 34,931 shares. Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 62,041 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Llc reported 27,386 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc invested in 0.03% or 413,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 11,352 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 82,129 shares to 484,059 shares, valued at $24.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Siriusxm Group by 56,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 14,648 shares. Proshare Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 29,691 shares. Nordea accumulated 388,939 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). King Luther Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 23,504 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 835,309 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Valley Advisers stated it has 480 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity holds 0% or 29,980 shares in its portfolio. Luminus holds 2.12% or 5.77 million shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 1.31 million shares.

