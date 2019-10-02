New South Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $5.20 Million; Hennessy Advisors Has Raised Holding in Banc Of California (BANC) by $650,000 as Stock Value Rose

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 57,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.25 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $100.35. About 2.07M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 130,742 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Com owns 23,744 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). 251,145 are held by Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Parametric Associate Ltd holds 179,738 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 625,099 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 1,297 shares. State Street has 1.81M shares. Ironwood Investment Ltd stated it has 0.48% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 3.82M shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 315,330 shares. American Intll Group Inc invested in 0% or 33,686 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 123,576 shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.38% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 134 shares. Citadel Advsr holds 0% or 21,351 shares in its portfolio.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 11,400 shares to 112,800 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,924 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:AXL).

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc Cl C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 28,113 shares to 125,908 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 89,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Davis R M holds 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 4,235 shares. Cognios Limited Liability Company holds 0.84% or 23,955 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 8,800 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc invested in 0.26% or 19,948 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.03% or 71,478 shares. United Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Spirit Of America Mngmt New York owns 1,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 370,635 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 413,400 shares. 22,277 were accumulated by Da Davidson And Com. Pinnacle Fincl Partners holds 0.02% or 3,198 shares. Zacks invested in 80,633 shares. Castleark Ltd owns 28,330 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Cwm Llc has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.10 million for 26.98 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.