New South Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Flowserve (FLS) as Stock Rose; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Value Rose While 13D Management Decreased Stake

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 60,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 405,381 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30 million, down from 465,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 337,365 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 752,498 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 921,833 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Rampart Investment Management Ltd owns 6,141 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 77,232 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.21% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 1.82 million shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 101,617 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 560 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 51,578 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 63 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 221,243 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 14,850 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 117,479 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% stake. United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 802 were accumulated by Regions.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 15,305 shares to 552,047 shares, valued at $75.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Siriusxm Group.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,223 shares to 30,071 shares, valued at $21.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).