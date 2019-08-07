New South Capital Management Decreased Position in Open Text (OTEX) by $5.09 Million as Stock Value Rose; Brown Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) by $802,560 as Share Value Were Volatile

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 2,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 6,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 15/05/2018 – Vista Equity Adds Dropbox, Exits Ultimate Software: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 133,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 4.95 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.04 million, down from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 646,537 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,606 shares to 753,768 shares, valued at $38.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 3,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership reported 7,833 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl Services invested in 24 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) owns 2,500 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 59,100 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited stated it has 3.14% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Comerica Bancshares reported 20,877 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 58,155 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 12,304 shares. Cleararc holds 813 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 31,975 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 658 shares. 916 are owned by Hengehold Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 405,635 shares stake. Assetmark reported 1 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Prns invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Siriusxm Group by 56,675 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $63.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 31,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (NYSE:THR).