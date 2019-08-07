New South Capital Management Decreased Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $4.77 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Bunge Limited (BG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Litespeed Management Has Lifted Position

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 54,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.47 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $103.02. About 5.44 million shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $56.07. About 1.26 million shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 07/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 7; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 06/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 6; 09/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 9; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Leaves Door Open for Deal With Trading Consolidation Talk; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of stock. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 724,949 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 42,349 shares. Moreover, Optimum has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 300 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 7,114 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). State Street accumulated 4.85M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.79% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ameriprise Finance Inc accumulated 0.01% or 359,713 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 241,172 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 2.29M shares. Raymond James Fin Serv owns 5,036 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 234,161 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 16,111 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability accumulated 848,121 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 381,486 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv holds 4,301 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 66,364 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Maverick Cap Ltd invested in 3.76% or 3.21 million shares. Motco has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Kensico Capital Corporation holds 5.33% or 3.07 million shares. Paragon Limited reported 3,200 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri reported 7,440 shares. Brandywine Invest Ltd Company owns 178 shares. Private Capital owns 0.33% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 12,200 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40M for 29.95 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Siriusxm Group by 56,675 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $63.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermon Group Holding Inc (NYSE:THR) by 106,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).