New South Capital Management Cut Its Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stake by $2.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Fred Alger Management Upped Holding

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 39,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.75 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.72. About 329,091 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500.

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 90.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 646,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.25M, up from 718,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $165.14. About 507,114 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 44,580 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $30.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (NYSE:BAM) by 36,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 293,522 shares. Moneta Gp Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Montecito Bank & Trust And holds 0.59% or 11,519 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associates holds 0.54% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 3,787 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Navellier invested in 0.51% or 19,710 shares. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wills Gp invested in 2.04% or 17,969 shares. Counselors has 168,539 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Ent Fincl Ser Corp reported 7,598 shares stake. 370 were accumulated by Hillsdale Inv Mngmt. Lenox Wealth Management owns 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,057 shares. Davis, Alabama-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc reported 10,934 shares. Wealthquest Corporation owns 1,841 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 159,004 shares to 431,130 shares, valued at $123.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 434,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Oh (NYSE:PGR).