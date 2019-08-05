New South Capital Management Cut Flowserve (FLS) Position as Valuation Rose; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Valuation Declined, Schaller Investment Group Has Lifted Holding by $4.51 Million

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR)

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 60,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 405,381 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, down from 465,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 1.55M shares traded or 62.41% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS)

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, WYNN – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 58,800 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 2,569 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 9,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 2,300 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Meiji Yasuda Asset invested in 0.25% or 28,263 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 9 shares. 3,761 are held by Cap Guardian Trust. Mufg Americas holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 118,530 shares. Sei owns 318,874 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fernwood Investment Lc reported 3,600 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division holds 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 192 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 132,289 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Sanjay Chowbey as President, Aftermarket Services & Solutions – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Flowserve, Sees Sustained EPS Growth Through 2022 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (NYSE:THR) by 106,979 shares to 669,999 shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 44,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).