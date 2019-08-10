New South Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Lkq (LKQ); Jefferies Group Has Cut Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $422,721; Market Value Rose

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 31,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3.06 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.82 million, up from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 1.28M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 16,581 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 1.45 million shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (Call) (NYSE:PKG) by 135,289 shares to 154,100 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMI) by 20,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (Put) (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Llc reported 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Capstone Inv Llc accumulated 6,690 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc holds 76,722 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.21% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 15,900 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prns. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Hgk Asset Inc owns 54,633 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 46,000 shares. Osborne Partners Mngmt Lc reported 33,509 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 191,697 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carlson Mngmt invested in 3,105 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 135,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Communication Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.06 million shares.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GM, Ross Stores And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Stock Earnings Due on Jul 31: ALSN, FOXF, DAN, MTOR – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LKQ Corporation Announces Director Resignation Nasdaq:LKQ – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 466,726 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Price T Rowe Md holds 595,719 shares. 390 are held by First Hawaiian Bank. Daiwa Securities Group Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 12,418 shares. Asset Management One invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 347,076 were accumulated by Capital Inv Service Of America. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 69,854 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loews Corporation holds 0.1% or 400,000 shares. Allstate Corp has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Pnc Fincl Ser holds 66,040 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Company holds 0.03% or 15,241 shares. 119,906 are owned by Aviva Public Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Ltd owns 328,037 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 149,879 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.