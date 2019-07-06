New South Capital Management Boosted Its Dish Network Class A (DISH) Holding by $5.55 Million; Blair William & Company Has Decreased Its International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Position by $886,528

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 179,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.48M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.16M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 6,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,072 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 21,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $145.12. About 723,744 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.29 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 was bought by Ortolf Tom A.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tegna Inc by 172,414 shares to 10.31 million shares, valued at $145.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 26,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,855 shares, and cut its stake in Cars.Com Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 12,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 327,202 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 0.59% or 2.44M shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 78,453 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru holds 294 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital invested in 130,555 shares or 2.91% of the stock. Aviva Pcl reported 83,873 shares stake. 382,610 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 661 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 246,778 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment owns 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 24,596 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 41,919 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Llc owns 300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Investment Management accumulated 37,565 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.02% or 43,549 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 13,882 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 0% stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Epoch Investment Prns Inc owns 0.02% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 27,107 shares. Burns J W & Company Ny invested in 3,505 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 5,300 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. 38,528 were accumulated by Waddell Reed Fincl. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.05% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Earnest Limited Liability Com reported 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.04% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Corporation has 32,880 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 19,303 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co owns 20,615 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $69.42 million activity.

