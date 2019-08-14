New South Capital Management Boosted Fedex Corp. (FDX) Position; Shorts at EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHARES (EGTYF) Lowered By 99.11%

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) had a decrease of 99.11% in short interest. EGTYF’s SI was 1,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 99.11% from 123,900 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0712. About 1,000 shares traded. Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc increased Fedex Corp. (FDX) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc acquired 9,525 shares as Fedex Corp. (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 392,528 shares with $71.21M value, up from 383,003 last quarter. Fedex Corp. now has $40.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.33% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $155.18. About 1.24 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 20/03/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Corecivic Inc stake by 80,630 shares to 1.73M valued at $33.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings stake by 418,233 shares and now owns 2.21M shares. Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19000 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, June 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs accumulated 26,015 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability invested in 2.51% or 148,510 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,172 are held by Buckingham Asset Management Lc. South Dakota Invest Council holds 103,076 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Private Tru Co Na invested in 0.29% or 7,573 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru accumulated 18,505 shares. Spirit Of America Ny owns 0.19% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,035 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated holds 0.18% or 1.05 million shares. Fairfield Bush Company stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gateway Inv Advisers Llc stated it has 11,984 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.57% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,450 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership owns 4,425 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “First Quarterly Drop In USPS’ Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Buy These Down Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Another Day, Another FedEx-Amazon Divorce – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $100,614 was made by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.

More news for Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Eguana Technologies: A Pure Play In The Residential Energy Storage Market With Significant Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2018. Midasletter.com‘s article titled: “VIDEO: Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) CEO competing with TESLA Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Midas Letter” and published on July 11, 2018 is yet another important article.

Eguana Technologies Inc. designs and makes power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.47 million. The firm offers Bi-Direx inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and various forms of energy storage systems. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides AC Battery, a grid ready power control solution.