New Senior Investment Group (SNR) to pay $0.13 on Sep 20, 2019; Consulta LTD Has Lowered Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position By $52.00 Million

Consulta Ltd decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 61.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Consulta Ltd holds 250,000 shares with $32.60 million value, down from 650,000 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $43.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.61 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:SNR) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. New Senior Investment Group Inc’s current price of $6.97 translates into 1.87% yield. New Senior Investment Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 415,319 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M

New Senior Investment Group is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. The company has market cap of $573.00 million. As of December 31, 2017, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states. It currently has negative earnings. New Senior is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Ameritas Incorporated invested in 7,208 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 12,234 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 1,347 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Aperio Gru Inc Lc owns 94,127 shares. Proxima Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 153,000 shares. New York-based Amer International has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Ellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Millennium Management Limited Co invested in 360,492 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 1.15M shares or 0% of the stock. Group Inc One Trading L P invested 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Css Ltd Liability Co Il has 16,836 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).

More notable recent New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Senior Investment Group, Inc. (SNR) CEO Susan Givens on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Revenues Miss; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, Raises FY19 AFFO Mid-Point Guidance Range – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Consider This Before Buying New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K New Senior Investment For: Aug 02 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New Senior Investment Group had 5 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.53 million activity. 28,084 shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L, worth $3.90M on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. 200 shares were sold by Whalen Kathleen M, worth $27,896. Foster Jon M sold $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, February 11. 37,500 shares were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B, worth $5.24M. STEELE JOHN M also sold $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M.

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $145 lowest target. $157.67’s average target is 24.01% above currents $127.14 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Monday, June 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $181 target. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17.