New Senior Investment Group (SNR) to pay $0.13 on Sep 20, 2019; Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 54 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 57 cut down and sold holdings in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 12.37 million shares, up from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Applied Optoelectronics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 35 Increased: 35 New Position: 19.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:SNR) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. New Senior Investment Group Inc's current price of $6.60 translates into 1.97% yield. New Senior Investment Group Inc's dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, makes, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television , and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. The company has market cap of $194.82 million. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide.

Newtyn Management Llc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for 346,050 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 467,894 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 30,650 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.08% in the stock. Pdt Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 105,105 shares.

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $-0.47 earnings per share, down 188.68% or $1.00 from last year’s $0.53 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings.

New Senior Investment Group is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. The company has market cap of $542.59 million. As of December 31, 2017, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states. It currently has negative earnings. New Senior is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm.

