New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Lowered Holding by $575,690 as Valuation Rose; Viking Global Investors LP Has Increased Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $219.26 Million as Stock Price Declined

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 887,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.74 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $925.01M, up from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $247.44. About 724,726 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in New Senior Investment Group (SNR) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 115,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 531,614 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 646,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in New Senior Investment Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 68,089 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has declined 13.74% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intra Cellular Therap Com (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 28,501 shares to 44,610 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energizer Holdings Inc by 12,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Immunomedics Inc Com (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Analysts await New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SNR’s profit will be $11.44 million for 12.07 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by New Senior Investment Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 1.98M shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $123.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 15,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,642 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

