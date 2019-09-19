New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|6
|1.15
|N/A
|-1.92
|0.00
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|83
|13.81
|N/A
|3.30
|26.22
Table 1 demonstrates New Senior Investment Group Inc. and W. P. Carey Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-47.3%
|-6.7%
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.73 beta indicates that New Senior Investment Group Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, W. P. Carey Inc. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
New Senior Investment Group Inc. and W. P. Carey Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s upside potential is 8.76% at a $7.08 average target price. On the other hand, W. P. Carey Inc.’s potential downside is -11.17% and its average target price is $79. The results provided earlier shows that New Senior Investment Group Inc. appears more favorable than W. P. Carey Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.2% of W. P. Carey Inc. are owned by institutional investors. New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of W. P. Carey Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|1.42%
|6.9%
|26.64%
|38.45%
|2%
|73.06%
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|1.96%
|7.73%
|9.3%
|16.73%
|33.84%
|32.45%
For the past year New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than W. P. Carey Inc.
Summary
W. P. Carey Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors New Senior Investment Group Inc.
W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.
