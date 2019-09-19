New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.15 N/A -1.92 0.00 W. P. Carey Inc. 83 13.81 N/A 3.30 26.22

Table 1 demonstrates New Senior Investment Group Inc. and W. P. Carey Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7% W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that New Senior Investment Group Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, W. P. Carey Inc. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

New Senior Investment Group Inc. and W. P. Carey Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s upside potential is 8.76% at a $7.08 average target price. On the other hand, W. P. Carey Inc.’s potential downside is -11.17% and its average target price is $79. The results provided earlier shows that New Senior Investment Group Inc. appears more favorable than W. P. Carey Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.2% of W. P. Carey Inc. are owned by institutional investors. New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of W. P. Carey Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06% W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45%

For the past year New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than W. P. Carey Inc.

Summary

W. P. Carey Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors New Senior Investment Group Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.