New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.17 N/A -1.92 0.00 Seritage Growth Properties 43 12.10 N/A -2.69 0.00

Demonstrates New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7% Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4%

Risk and Volatility

New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, Seritage Growth Properties is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0.00

New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s upside potential is 14.33% at a $7.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Seritage Growth Properties’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06% Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2%

For the past year New Senior Investment Group Inc. was more bullish than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats on 4 of the 7 factors New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.