New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 0.00 71.62M -1.92 0.00 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 78 7.15 85.29M 3.43 23.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1,113,841,368.58% -47.3% -6.7% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 109,641,342.07% 30.9% 7.3%

Risk & Volatility

New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00

New Senior Investment Group Inc. has an average target price of $7.08, and a 5.67% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.8% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97%

For the past year New Senior Investment Group Inc. has stronger performance than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats New Senior Investment Group Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.