New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|6
|1.18
|N/A
|-1.92
|0.00
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|22
|6.64
|N/A
|0.03
|664.38
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-47.3%
|-6.7%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0.4%
|0.1%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.73 beta indicates that New Senior Investment Group Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.08, and a 6.31% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 57.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|1.42%
|6.9%
|26.64%
|38.45%
|2%
|73.06%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|-0.14%
|-0.09%
|-4.75%
|7.43%
|9.25%
|18.64%
For the past year New Senior Investment Group Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation
Summary
Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors New Senior Investment Group Inc.
