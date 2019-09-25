New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.18 N/A -1.92 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 22 6.64 N/A 0.03 664.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that New Senior Investment Group Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.08, and a 6.31% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 57.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64%

For the past year New Senior Investment Group Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors New Senior Investment Group Inc.