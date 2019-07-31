New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Reaches $7.24 52-Week High; GPT GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTRALIA (GPTGF) SI Increased By 11.18%

The stock of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) hit a new 52-week high and has $7.82 target or 8.00% above today’s $7.24 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $606.70M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $7.82 price target is reached, the company will be worth $48.54M more. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 182,965 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has declined 13.74% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Analysts await New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SNR’s profit will be $11.73 million for 12.93 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by New Senior Investment Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Consider This Before Buying New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Twst.com published: “New Senior Investment Group Inc.: New Senior Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Senior: Don’t Focus On The Headlines – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.