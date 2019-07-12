New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) EPS Estimated At $0.14; Shorts at TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS CL C ORDINARY SHAR (TYIBF) Raised By 305.5%

TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS CL C ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:TYIBF) had an increase of 305.5% in short interest. TYIBF’s SI was 16.32 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 305.5% from 4.03M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 81612 days are for TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS CL C ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:TYIBF)’s short sellers to cover TYIBF’s short positions. It closed at $1.09 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. SNR’s profit would be $11.44 million giving it 12.32 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 116,366 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has declined 13.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M

TÃ¼rkiye Is Bankasi A.S. provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers corporate and commercial banking services, including project financing, operating and investment loans, deposit and cash management, credit cards, cheques and bills, foreign trade transactions and financing, letter of guarantees and credits, forfeiting, foreign currency trading, bill collections, payrolls, investment accounts, tax collections, and other banking services to large firms, SMEs, and other trading companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides retail banking services, such as deposits, consumer loans, overdraft accounts, credit cards, bill collections, remittances, foreign currency trading, safe-deposit boxes, insurance, tax collections, investment accounts, and other banking services; private banking services comprising various financial and cash management related services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

New Senior Investment Group is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. The company has market cap of $563.89 million. As of September 30, 2017, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 148 properties across 37 states. It currently has negative earnings. New Senior is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 0.01% or 3.11 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 33,684 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 19,701 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 32,027 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 55,300 shares. Strs Ohio has 119,281 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 687,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 137,020 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). New York-based Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Btc Mgmt owns 49,450 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 49,261 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc stated it has 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).