New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (:) Comparison side by side

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (:) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.24 N/A -1.92 0.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust N/A 0.00 N/A 2.32 9.51

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of New Senior Investment Group Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides New Senior Investment Group Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s beta is 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for New Senior Investment Group Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of New Senior Investment Group Inc. is $7.5, with potential upside of 7.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New Senior Investment Group Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 67.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31%

For the past year New Senior Investment Group Inc. was more bullish than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.