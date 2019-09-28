New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New Senior Investment Group Inc. has 75.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has New Senior Investment Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1,112,111,801.24% -47.30% -6.70% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting New Senior Investment Group Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group Inc. 71.62M 6 0.00 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for New Senior Investment Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.47 2.55

New Senior Investment Group Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 6.79%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 73.76%. The research analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Senior Investment Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

Volatility and Risk

New Senior Investment Group Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. In other hand, New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

New Senior Investment Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors New Senior Investment Group Inc.