New Residential Invt (NRZ) Valuation Declined While Focused Wealth Management Cut by $359,946 Its Holding; Bp Wealth Management Holds Stake in Wells Fargo (WFC)

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 16,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 252,742 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, up from 236,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 19.02M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Deserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 27/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 2018 Investor Day; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 29/05/2018 – WOFFORD JOINS INDUSTRIALS INVESTMENT BANKING OF WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Are Said to Improperly Alter Documents

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 19,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 20,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 3.60M shares traded or 8.95% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 60,403 shares to 105,497 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) by 71,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 36,002 shares. Cap Advisors Ok reported 0.19% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Essex Finance Ser invested in 10,000 shares. Cannell Peter B Co Incorporated stated it has 48,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Schroder Management Group stated it has 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Llp has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 669,397 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 329,774 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 10.15M shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Natl Asset Management has 0.04% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Jpmorgan Chase Co has 364,768 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Citigroup reported 7.29M shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares were bought by Saltzman David. $990,000 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Nierenberg Michael.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 864 shares to 31,425 shares, valued at $55.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,041 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).