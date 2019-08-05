New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stock Price Declined While Jefferies Group Has Trimmed Position by $429,424; Pzena Investment Management Increases Holding in First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 26,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 78,105 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 104,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 3.39 million shares traded or 4.30% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ)

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 29,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.63M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Midwest Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 226,106 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $118.6 MLN VS $115.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS; 03/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Positioning for Service Excellence, Efficiency and Growth; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF BRANCH ACTIONS, COMPANY WILL OPERATE 110 LOCATIONS; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 37,903 shares to 4.31 million shares, valued at $104.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Key Corp (NYSE:KEY) by 69,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).

More notable recent First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Midwest Bank Expands Online Consumer Lending Capabilities to Better Serve Clients – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Announces Dividend Hike: Worth a Look? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Midwest Bank Expands Footprint in Milwaukee to Better Serve Clients – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FMBI) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,275 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FMBI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 85.81 million shares or 0.74% less from 86.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 801,391 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0.12% or 1.29 million shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). 2,211 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Company Ny has 0.02% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 9,818 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 246,651 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Salzhauer Michael holds 19,085 shares. Security Natl Tru Com invested in 0.01% or 820 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 0.03% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 79,159 shares. 10,295 are owned by Profund Advsr Limited Co. The Ohio-based Victory Management has invested 0% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). New York-based Millennium Limited Co has invested 0.01% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). 28,634 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 39,900 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 300 shares to 4,800 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C) by 313,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,393 are held by American Intl. Creative Planning has 76,908 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 669,397 shares. Winfield Associates Inc reported 1.42% stake. Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 0.05% or 661,117 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd stated it has 36,975 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). The New York-based Jefferies Lc has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.01% or 8,208 shares in its portfolio. 3,573 are held by Metropolitan Life Company New York. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.01% or 25,496 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors has invested 0.19% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Beck Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 141,964 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 300,815 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 364,768 shares.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential Investment: Why I Am Aggressively Buying The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential Investment: Don’t Panic And Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “New Residential Investment (NRZ) Commences 40.3M Share Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Now Is The Time To Buy This 11.5%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.