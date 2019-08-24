New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stock Declined While Focused Wealth Management Cut by $359,946 Its Holding; Timber Hill Stake in Prospect Capital (PSEC) Has Increased by $314,400

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 2.50M shares traded or 67.83% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 19,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 20,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 3.96M shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 493,111 shares to 496,111 shares, valued at $16.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 66,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 868,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. Another trade for 14,174 shares valued at $236,139 was made by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.04 million activity.

