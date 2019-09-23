New Residential Invt (NRZ) Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Stake by $1.86 Million; Royal London Asset Management LTD Stake in Steel Dynamics (STLD) Upped by $3.82 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 124,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.15 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 974,106 shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 127,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 998,289 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.16M, up from 870,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 448,317 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Ares Ltd Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 248,840 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited reported 44,150 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust reported 0.03% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Plc accumulated 0.01% or 355,129 shares. Gradient Invests Llc owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.08% or 174,125 shares. Invest accumulated 68,325 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Pitcairn Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 51,268 shares. Menlo Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 147,385 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Natixis Lp has invested 0.11% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co invested in 1,511 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 708,633 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 7,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. Shares for $29,974 were bought by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 14,120 shares to 31,067 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.53M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.45M for 7.07 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold STLD shares while 137 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 167.19 million shares or 3.31% less from 172.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested in 22.95 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 202,200 shares. Pggm Invs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 116,502 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 2.46M shares. Mackenzie reported 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 150,832 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 65,800 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 25,016 shares. Eagle Asset has 16,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.08% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 600,018 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.03% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Kennedy Capital Mngmt invested in 68,656 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $583,534 activity. The insider RINN RUSSELL B bought 2,000 shares worth $51,160. $247,238 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares were bought by Alvarez Miguel. Shaheen Gabriel also bought $135,150 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Friday, May 24.