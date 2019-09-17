New Residential Invt (NRZ) Shareholder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Decreased Position as Valuation Declined; Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $796,800

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 2.32M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.34 million, down from 8.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 598,844 shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 11,625 shares to 42,255 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Company (The) by 11,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Llc accumulated 921,379 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability has 2.75M shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 29,653 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Company invested in 134,388 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northstar Asset Management Ltd Company holds 8,867 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 93 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi holds 5,951 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner Bass Inc has invested 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Piedmont accumulated 341,212 shares. 7,620 are owned by Private Ocean Limited Liability Com. Pggm stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The New York-based Pzena Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com reported 50,020 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ent Corporation has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability has 69,260 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 511,984 shares. Cibc Ww Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 55,859 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 4.44 million shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 340 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 103,500 shares. Guggenheim has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Oppenheimer & Inc reported 47,885 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 319,298 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Llc has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd invested in 24,574 shares.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.30 million for 6.95 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. The insider Saltzman David bought 14,174 shares worth $236,139.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 311,400 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $48.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Element Solutions Inc by 1.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education Inc.

