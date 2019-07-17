New Residential Invt (NRZ) Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Eog Resources (EOG) Shares Declined, Northeast Investment Management Boosted Its Holding by $1.07 Million

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 19,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 20,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 2.92M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 11,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,035 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 50,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 2.33M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 794,084 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Com holds 127,130 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.23% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 266,806 shares. Reaves W H holds 1.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 355,278 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability invested in 0.2% or 885,142 shares. Madison Invest Inc reported 0.43% stake. Amica Retiree Med Tru has 1,296 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd invested in 0.13% or 232,759 shares. 23,547 are owned by Mai Capital Mngmt. Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A invested in 3,804 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 872,123 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The Israel-based Psagot Inv House Ltd has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The West Virginia-based Security Comm has invested 0.3% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,868 shares to 199,727 shares, valued at $33.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,102 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 7,895 shares to 55,206 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 493,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitae Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 364,768 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 134,298 shares. 88,765 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Management Ltd. Cambridge Inv Rech reported 0.05% stake. 44,652 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 7,580 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.22% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 990,910 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership reported 16,891 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 172,687 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 1.12 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,096 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co reported 663,460 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Technology has 0.18% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 77,400 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0% or 498 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt holds 0.07% or 613,348 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. Shares for $236,139 were bought by Saltzman David. Sloves Andrew also bought $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.36 million for 7.12 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.