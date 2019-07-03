New Residential Invt (NRZ) Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Market Valuation Declined, Rbf Capital Decreased Stake

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 19,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 20,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 3.06 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 97,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 3.52 million shares traded or 271.39% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL WILL BE DOWN BETWEEN 3 AND 4 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 62,317 shares to 902,106 shares, valued at $33.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 5.42 million shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 65,150 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 23,122 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Beck Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 141,964 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability has 6,326 shares. Proffitt Goodson stated it has 7,584 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) holds 8,208 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Sei Invs reported 0% stake. Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.08% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 66,916 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 11,986 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. On Friday, May 3 Saltzman David bought $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 14,174 shares. The insider Nierenberg Michael bought 60,000 shares worth $990,000.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.35 million for 7.10 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 126,125 shares to 219,406 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 41.44% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $107.46 million for 7.79 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 86.90% EPS growth.