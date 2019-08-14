New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holder Pitcairn Company Upped Its Holding; Keybank National Association Position in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Has Lowered by $367,454

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 140.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 29,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 49,818 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, up from 20,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 6.19 million shares traded or 83.12% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 1,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 50,627 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65 million, down from 51,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $361.03. About 676,674 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00M for 19.04 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Bankshares In stated it has 41,247 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Town & Country Bancorp & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested in 0.1% or 803 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 3,047 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 876,044 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 181,167 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 313 were reported by Optimum Invest Advsr. State Teachers Retirement owns 266,311 shares. Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Assetmark stated it has 276 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Invest reported 6,860 shares. Davis R M Inc has invested 0.51% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,342 shares. Connable Office, a Michigan-based fund reported 10,164 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 10,985 shares to 19,624 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 20,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3. Sloves Andrew bought $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Tuesday, May 14.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8,132 shares to 6,619 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,164 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).