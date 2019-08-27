New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Lowered Its Holding by $4.81 Million; Crow Point Partners Has Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $2.89 Million as Stock Declined

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 300,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 605,742 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 906,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 333,065 shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 1.19 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7,295 shares to 42,636 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 36,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares were bought by Sloves Andrew.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 9,033 shares to 7,160 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 3,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,539 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.