New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Fedex (Put) (FDX) Stock Declined, Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Increased by $633,500 Its Position

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (Put) (FDX) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $762,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.66M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 58,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 60,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 118,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 7.17 million shares traded or 112.32% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,900 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 97,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,273 shares, and cut its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 29,200 shares to 53,400 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 28,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

