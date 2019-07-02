New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holder Focused Wealth Management Cut Stake by $359,946; Shareholder Allen Operations Has Upped Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 19,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 20,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 3.15M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500.

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 107,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 187,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 6.12 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,300 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 43,554 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Riverpark Limited Liability owns 0.24% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 12,064 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Parkside Bancorporation Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Everence Cap stated it has 0.11% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 249,003 were accumulated by Freshford Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.33% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 500,700 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Srb invested in 17,422 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Axa holds 1.07M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd reported 0.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com accumulated 0.56% or 376,801 shares. Moreover, Park Circle has 0.1% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,372 shares to 121,159 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 66,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 868,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.35 million for 7.10 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Saltzman David bought $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Friday, May 3. On Friday, February 22 Nierenberg Michael bought $990,000 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 60,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,300 are held by Commonwealth National Bank Of. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 0% or 11,456 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability invested in 36,975 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co owns 401,864 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 1.71M shares. Menlo Ltd Liability Corporation owns 147,385 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. 54,982 are held by Ares Limited Liability Corporation. Cipher Capital L P, a New York-based fund reported 134,298 shares. Jnba Advisors invested in 0% or 1,200 shares. Cannell Peter B & has 0.03% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 48,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 309,958 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.04% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.02% or 544,467 shares. Of Vermont reported 1,600 shares stake. Winfield Associate Incorporated has 1.42% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

