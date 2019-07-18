New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holder Ares Management Decreased Position; As Teleflex (TFX) Share Price Rose, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trimmed Its Holding by $2.96 Million

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, down from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $333.99. About 189,245 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 177,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,982 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, down from 232,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 2.11M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 4.86% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.47 per share. TFX’s profit will be $119.54 million for 32.24 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.63% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $356,250 activity.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 31,300 shares to 77,100 shares, valued at $21.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Bradford Associate reported 4,200 shares. Ww Asset Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 8,409 are owned by Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Com. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Westwood Holdg Gru owns 81,422 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group holds 8,821 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 13,000 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). First Personal Fin Services holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 308,723 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 75,263 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 32,955 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0.06% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.38M for 7.07 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 900,690 shares. 36,779 were reported by Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Corporation. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 67,707 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co invested in 360,599 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Cipher LP has invested 0.18% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 621,999 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Blair William Il invested in 26,540 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 765,600 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 3.24 million shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 11,986 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 24.94 million shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 4.90 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 309,958 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. 1,800 shares were bought by Sloves Andrew, worth $29,974. 60,000 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares with value of $990,000 were bought by Nierenberg Michael.

