New Residential Invt Com New (NRZ) Holder Aviance Capital Management Lifted Stake; Celanese (CE) Valuation Rose While C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Decreased Stake

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com New (NRZ) by 34.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 131,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 510,340 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, up from 379,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 1.68M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 99.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 2,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 16 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 2,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 514,225 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 EPS, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $314.00 million for 10.65 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $990,000 was made by Nierenberg Michael on Friday, February 22. The insider Sloves Andrew bought $29,974.

