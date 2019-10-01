New Residential Investment (NRZ) to pay $0.50 on Oct 31, 2019; MAGFORCE AG BERLIN ORDINARY SHARES GERM (MGFRF) Shorts Increased By 26.67%

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:NRZ) shareholders before Oct 2, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. New Residential Investment Corp’s current price of $15.68 translates into 3.19% yield. New Residential Investment Corp’s dividend has Oct 3, 2019 as record date. Sep 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 4.40 million shares traded or 28.35% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28

MAGFORCE AG BERLIN ORDINARY SHARES GERM (OTCMKTS:MGFRF) had an increase of 26.67% in short interest. MGFRF’s SI was 19,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 26.67% from 15,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 190 days are for MAGFORCE AG BERLIN ORDINARY SHARES GERM (OTCMKTS:MGFRF)’s short sellers to cover MGFRF’s short positions. It closed at $5.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.52 billion. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 19.9 P/E ratio. The firm invests in excess mortgage servicing rights on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold New Residential Investment Corp. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Sterling Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Argi Investment Service Ltd Liability invested in 20,753 shares. Clarivest Asset Management accumulated 0% or 7,594 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 355,129 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Serv Inc has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Barclays Public Ltd owns 1.22 million shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.03% or 83,277 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd invested 0.1% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Paragon Limited stated it has 17,567 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 77,700 were accumulated by Hightower Limited Company. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Delaware has 91,847 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. Sloves Andrew bought $29,974 worth of stock or 1,800 shares. Saltzman David bought $236,139 worth of stock.