New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Residential Investment Corp.
|16
|5.59
|N/A
|1.43
|10.96
|American Homes 4 Rent
|24
|6.59
|N/A
|0.11
|212.37
Table 1 demonstrates New Residential Investment Corp. and American Homes 4 Rent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American Homes 4 Rent has lower earnings, but higher revenue than New Residential Investment Corp. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. New Residential Investment Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than American Homes 4 Rent.
Profitability
Table 2 provides New Residential Investment Corp. and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Residential Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|8.3%
|1.7%
|American Homes 4 Rent
|0.00%
|0.6%
|0.4%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.03 shows that New Residential Investment Corp. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. American Homes 4 Rent’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for New Residential Investment Corp. and American Homes 4 Rent are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New Residential Investment Corp.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|American Homes 4 Rent
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
New Residential Investment Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.86% and an $18.25 consensus price target. Meanwhile, American Homes 4 Rent’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 14.90%. The data provided earlier shows that New Residential Investment Corp. appears more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent, based on analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 55.2% of New Residential Investment Corp. shares and 91.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of New Residential Investment Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 6.1% are American Homes 4 Rent’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Residential Investment Corp.
|1.29%
|1.49%
|-6.55%
|-7.1%
|-12.74%
|10.42%
|American Homes 4 Rent
|-3.35%
|-0.86%
|1.38%
|10.55%
|10.3%
|21.96%
For the past year New Residential Investment Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than American Homes 4 Rent.
Summary
American Homes 4 Rent beats on 6 of the 10 factors New Residential Investment Corp.
