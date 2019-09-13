New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment Corp. 16 5.59 N/A 1.43 10.96 American Homes 4 Rent 24 6.59 N/A 0.11 212.37

Table 1 demonstrates New Residential Investment Corp. and American Homes 4 Rent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American Homes 4 Rent has lower earnings, but higher revenue than New Residential Investment Corp. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. New Residential Investment Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Profitability

Table 2 provides New Residential Investment Corp. and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.7% American Homes 4 Rent 0.00% 0.6% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.03 shows that New Residential Investment Corp. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. American Homes 4 Rent’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for New Residential Investment Corp. and American Homes 4 Rent are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 American Homes 4 Rent 0 0 1 3.00

New Residential Investment Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.86% and an $18.25 consensus price target. Meanwhile, American Homes 4 Rent’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 14.90%. The data provided earlier shows that New Residential Investment Corp. appears more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of New Residential Investment Corp. shares and 91.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of New Residential Investment Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 6.1% are American Homes 4 Rent’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Residential Investment Corp. 1.29% 1.49% -6.55% -7.1% -12.74% 10.42% American Homes 4 Rent -3.35% -0.86% 1.38% 10.55% 10.3% 21.96%

For the past year New Residential Investment Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than American Homes 4 Rent.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats on 6 of the 10 factors New Residential Investment Corp.