New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Shareholder Kames Capital Plc Cut Its Stake by $6.80 Million; As Trex Co (TREX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Decreased by $596,336 Its Position

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 37.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 424,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 695,434 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 2.25M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 48.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 9,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 10,371 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638,000, down from 20,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 737,275 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,884 shares to 28,514 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 30,122 shares to 62,340 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 8,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.