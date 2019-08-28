New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Shareholder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Raised Its Stake; Lafitte Capital Management LP Position in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Has Decreased by $2.30 Million as Share Price Declined

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 174.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 73,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 115,070 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 41,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 1.22M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 142,607 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI)

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 10,587 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 65,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.02% or 8,947 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank invested 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 267,933 shares. United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Strs Ohio holds 5,900 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 9,967 shares. Kennedy Mgmt invested in 53,776 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 48,000 shares. Parkside State Bank And reported 100 shares. Sei Investments Company invested in 76,484 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 50,326 are held by Millennium Management Ltd Liability. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 727,033 shares. Highline Management Ltd Partnership has 1.62M shares.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway by 3,388 shares to 14,270 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Index (EFV) by 52,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,927 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. 1,800 shares were bought by Sloves Andrew, worth $29,974 on Tuesday, May 14.