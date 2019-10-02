New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Reaches $14.77 After 6.00% Down Move; AGEAS NV ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (AGESF) Shorts Decreased By 11.38%

The stock of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 2.15M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $6.14 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $13.88 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NRZ worth $368.22 million less.

AGEAS NV ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:AGESF) had a decrease of 11.38% in short interest. AGESF’s SI was 593,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 11.38% from 669,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 5936 days are for AGEAS NV ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:AGESF)’s short sellers to cover AGESF’s short positions. It closed at $56.17 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. Another trade for 14,174 shares valued at $236,139 was bought by Saltzman David. $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Sloves Andrew.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.14 billion. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 18.74 P/E ratio. The firm invests in excess mortgage servicing rights on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold New Residential Investment Corp. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 27,145 are held by Brookstone Cap Mngmt. Phocas holds 1,354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jnba Fincl accumulated 100 shares. Pitcairn Company accumulated 51,268 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 5.26 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd owns 98,246 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Svcs Gru invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Wellington Shields Cap Ltd reported 66,350 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp invested in 19,997 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Mirae Asset Global holds 0.12% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 1.17M shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 60,389 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 91,498 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.37M for 6.84 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

ageas SA/NV operates as an insurance firm in Europe and Asia. The company has market cap of $10.82 billion. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s products include life insurance products covering risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprising accident and health, motor, fire and other damage to property, and other insurance products.