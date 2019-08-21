New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Reaches $14.50 After 9.00% Up Move; GEBERIT AG JONA NAMEN -AKT SWITZERLAND (GBERF) Shorts Down By 29.17%

GEBERIT AG JONA NAMEN -AKT SWITZERLAND (OTCMKTS:GBERF) had a decrease of 29.17% in short interest. GBERF’s SI was 169,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 29.17% from 238,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1690 days are for GEBERIT AG JONA NAMEN -AKT SWITZERLAND (OTCMKTS:GBERF)’s short sellers to cover GBERF’s short positions. It closed at $450.27 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 1.08 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold New Residential Investment Corp. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. Sloves Andrew had bought 1,800 shares worth $29,974 on Tuesday, May 14. 14,174 shares valued at $236,139 were bought by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3. Shares for $990,000 were bought by Nierenberg Michael on Friday, February 22.

Among 2 analysts covering New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New Residential Inv has $19.25 highest and $18.5 lowest target. $18.88’s average target is 30.21% above currents $14.5 stock price. New Residential Inv had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) rating on Monday, February 25. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $19.25 target.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.02 billion. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 18.4 P/E ratio. The firm invests in excess mortgage servicing rights on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance" on August 15, 2019

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.99 billion. The firm offers sanitary systems, such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and waste fittings and traps; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems. It has a 27.07 P/E ratio. It also provides sanitary ceramics comprising bathroom ceramics and ceramics complementary products.