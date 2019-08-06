New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Holding Held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Upped Its Position

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 14.95M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 15/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: TEVA, MON, MU & more; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 27/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 14/05/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – TEVA DECIDES NOT TO SELL SLE ISRAEL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 174.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 73,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 115,070 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 41,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 5.92 million shares traded or 79.78% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14. Nierenberg Michael had bought 60,000 shares worth $990,000.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Properties Inc. by 35,485 shares to 32,569 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 171,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,830 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 6,326 shares. 1,512 are held by Sei Commerce. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt accumulated 60,200 shares. Ares Lc holds 0.06% or 54,982 shares in its portfolio. Invesco accumulated 1.71M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability holds 115,070 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Salem Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 500 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn reported 500 shares. Natixis accumulated 746,507 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt stated it has 45,955 shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 0.52% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 2.56M shares. Finance Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 39,341 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 1.02M were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.