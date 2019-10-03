New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) and Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) Contrasting side by side

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) and Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment Corp. 15 -6.81 413.68M 1.43 10.96 Reven Housing REIT Inc. 5 0.00 3.01M -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for New Residential Investment Corp. and Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has New Residential Investment Corp. and Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment Corp. 2,816,065,350.58% 8.3% 1.7% Reven Housing REIT Inc. 62,318,840.58% -11.8% -4.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for New Residential Investment Corp. and Reven Housing REIT Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New Residential Investment Corp.’s upside potential is 21.95% at a $18 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New Residential Investment Corp. and Reven Housing REIT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 0.2%. New Residential Investment Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 72.48% are Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Residential Investment Corp. 1.29% 1.49% -6.55% -7.1% -12.74% 10.42% Reven Housing REIT Inc. 19.85% 27.01% 54.26% 38.92% 77.46% 48.18%

For the past year New Residential Investment Corp. has weaker performance than Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Summary

New Residential Investment Corp. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.