New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of New Residential Investment Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of New Residential Investment Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have New Residential Investment Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment Corp. 0.00% 8.30% 1.70% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting New Residential Investment Corp. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment Corp. N/A 16 10.96 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

New Residential Investment Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio New Residential Investment Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for New Residential Investment Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.71 2.70

New Residential Investment Corp. presently has an average target price of $18.88, suggesting a potential upside of 31.38%. The potential upside of the rivals is 35.89%. Based on the data shown earlier, New Residential Investment Corp. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Residential Investment Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Residential Investment Corp. 1.29% 1.49% -6.55% -7.1% -12.74% 10.42% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year New Residential Investment Corp. was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.03 shows that New Residential Investment Corp. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, New Residential Investment Corp.’s peers are 40.38% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

New Residential Investment Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New Residential Investment Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.