New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Residential industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment Corp. 16 5.17 N/A 1.43 10.96 Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 3 3.97 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.7% Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -19.1% -3.5%

Risk & Volatility

New Residential Investment Corp. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.03. From a competition point of view, Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered New Residential Investment Corp. and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New Residential Investment Corp. has a 31.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of New Residential Investment Corp. shares and 38% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of New Residential Investment Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Residential Investment Corp. 1.29% 1.49% -6.55% -7.1% -12.74% 10.42% Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 1.2% -0.3% -4.26% -0.59% 0.6% 17.83%

For the past year New Residential Investment Corp. has weaker performance than Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

New Residential Investment Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.