New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Analysts See $0.54 EPS; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Trimmed Its Sensient Technologies (SXT) Position

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report $0.54 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.90% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. NRZ’s profit would be $224.37 million giving it 7.14 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, New Residential Investment Corp.’s analysts see 1.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 1.92 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) stake by 1.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 21,580 shares as Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT)’s stock rose 11.88%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1.42 million shares with $95.96M value, down from 1.44M last quarter. Sensient Technologies Corp now has $3.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $74.1. About 58,100 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has risen 2.92% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80; 26/04/2018 – Sensient Declares Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Sensient Announces Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M; 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80, EST. $3.79; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Rev $356.5M; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80; 24/04/2018 – Sensient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 11 Days; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient

Analysts await Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SXT’s profit will be $35.31M for 22.59 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Sensient Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Yum China Hldgs Inc stake by 186,823 shares to 211,030 valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg stake by 212,356 shares and now owns 296,798 shares. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sensient Technologies had 7 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Seaport Global.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold SXT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 39.42 million shares or 2.67% less from 40.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Communication Of Vermont reported 0% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 81,748 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 10,645 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp invested in 159,042 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). 30,327 were accumulated by Comerica Bank & Trust. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.04% or 40,500 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 610,798 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management reported 37,193 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sit Invest Associate, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa stated it has 8,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Management Lc invested in 4,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc stated it has 0.03% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Geode Ltd holds 0.01% or 485,505 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 55,056 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold New Residential Investment Corp. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 70,192 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Tru Of Vermont invested in 1,600 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt L P stated it has 990,910 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Management has invested 0.06% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 119,670 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 110,000 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). City Holdg Co holds 0.02% or 3,600 shares. Natl Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 17,755 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 624,000 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 100 shares. Element Cap Management has 0.16% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Grassi Inv Mngmt invested 0.04% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Stifel Financial holds 467,653 shares.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.41 billion. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. The firm invests in excess mortgage servicing rights on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Among 2 analysts covering New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New Residential Inv had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $29,974 was made by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14. Nierenberg Michael bought 60,000 shares worth $990,000. Saltzman David had bought 14,174 shares worth $236,139 on Friday, May 3.