New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Analysts See $0.54 EPS; Trustmark Has 1.06 Sentiment

Trustmark Corp (TRMK) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 75 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 71 decreased and sold holdings in Trustmark Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 43.03 million shares, down from 43.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Trustmark Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 61 Increased: 49 New Position: 26.

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report $0.54 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.90% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. NRZ’s profit would be $224.36 million giving it 7.21 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, New Residential Investment Corp.’s analysts see 1.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 625,953 shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.47 billion. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 11.01 P/E ratio. The firm invests in excess mortgage servicing rights on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. 14,174 shares were bought by Saltzman David, worth $236,139. Shares for $990,000 were bought by Nierenberg Michael. Sloves Andrew bought $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold New Residential Investment Corp. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Inv Management holds 18,613 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 6,364 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 75,082 shares. Avenir holds 58,825 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Blair William Com Il owns 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 26,540 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 80,966 shares. New York-based First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 764,432 shares. Williams Jones & Lc stated it has 40,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 22,768 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 544,467 shares. Schroder Invest reported 0.01% stake. 23,512 are held by Profund Limited. Prudential Fincl stated it has 355,343 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential Investment declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential preferred stock offering prices for $135M gross proceeds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Residential Investment Corp.: Another Stable Dividend And (Potentially) A New Deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New Residential Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential Launches Public Offering of Preferred Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New Residential Inv had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, February 25.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $78,758 activity.

More notable recent Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Trustmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TRMK) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trustmark Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Trustmark Corporation for 2.31 million shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owns 213,457 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parametrica Management Ltd has 0.47% invested in the company for 6,592 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Trust Co has invested 0.26% in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc., a New York-based fund reported 32,511 shares.

Analysts await Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 5.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TRMK’s profit will be $36.25 million for 14.86 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Trustmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 32,241 shares traded. Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) has risen 4.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMK News: 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.37%, EST. 3.41%; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Trustmark Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Trustmark Corp. L-T Rtg To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q Net $36.8M; 12/03/2018 Judy Greffin Joins Trustmark Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Trustmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The firm offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It has a 15.26 P/E ratio. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services.