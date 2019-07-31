New Residential Inve Reit (NRZ) Shareholder Doheny Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.57 Million as Share Value Declined; Flippin Bruce & Porter Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Cut by $1.49 Million

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 2.01M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in New Residential Inve Reit (NRZ) by 35.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 160,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 291,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 452,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in New Residential Inve Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 5.00 million shares traded or 52.06% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 6,392 shares to 253,330 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 8,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 185,004 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Voloridge Mgmt Llc reported 153,372 shares stake. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com reported 4,312 shares stake. Wheatland Advsr invested in 2,975 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd reported 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Ckw Fincl Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 100 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested in 1,615 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 1,345 shares stake. Waddell & Reed Inc holds 0.1% or 202,144 shares in its portfolio. Cap Guardian owns 83 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,318 were reported by Godsey Gibb Assoc. Abner Herrman Brock Lc holds 0.09% or 3,087 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,594 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 73,613 shares. Oak Limited Oh invested in 2.54% or 219,121 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), A Stock That Climbed 50% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Regeneron Pharma (REGN) and Amgen (AMGN) Could Rally on Recently Introduced Legislation – Piper Jaffray – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sanofi (SNY) Q2 Earnings Top, Dupixent Shines, EPS View Up – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trump’s Order on Kidney Care Lifts These Dialysis Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. Saltzman David bought $236,139 worth of stock. $990,000 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Nierenberg Michael on Friday, February 22.