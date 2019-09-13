New Relic Inc. (NEWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic Inc. 91 7.01 N/A -0.72 0.00 Smartsheet Inc. 45 22.85 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of New Relic Inc. and Smartsheet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic Inc. 0.00% -12.6% -4.1% Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -35% -19%

Liquidity

New Relic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Smartsheet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. New Relic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Smartsheet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for New Relic Inc. and Smartsheet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

New Relic Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.78% and an $73.5 average target price. Competitively Smartsheet Inc. has a consensus target price of $50, with potential upside of 20.77%. The information presented earlier suggests that New Relic Inc. looks more robust than Smartsheet Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both New Relic Inc. and Smartsheet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 69.3% respectively. About 0.3% of New Relic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Smartsheet Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Relic Inc. 0.79% 4.7% -11.01% -4.65% -6.04% 15.07% Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76%

For the past year New Relic Inc. has weaker performance than Smartsheet Inc.

Summary

New Relic Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Smartsheet Inc.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.